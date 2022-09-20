Kenneth Edward Christensen Was born on Oct. 10, 1954. Ken graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School, class of 1972, he enlisted in the Air force, serving from 1973 to 1976. After the service, Ken went on to to get certified in Wastewater Treatment, Electrical and Jack of many trades. He retired from the City of Rockaway Beach in 2019, after 25 years. He volunteered with the Rockaway Beach Fire Department and was a former business owner in Rockaway Beach.
Ken is survived by his wife of 43-years, Tina Christensen, sons Kenneth C, and Jeremy; daughters Ann West and Traci Hillstrom; grandchildren Tyler, Taylor, Kenneth T., Cassidy, Korina, Daniel, Seth, Pantera, Shayla, Bryanna, Alaysha and Cody.
He is also survived by his sisters: Carol, Theresa and Cheryl and brother Keith. Ken passed on Sept. 6, 2022 and will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him. No services will be held at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.