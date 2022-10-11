Kenneth E. Lawitzke died peacefully in his sleep on September 7.
Ken was born in Michigan on March 14, 1947. After high school he joined the Army, spent time in Germany, then moved to Portland, Oregon once he was out of the military. He joined the Portland Police Department in 1977, and proudly served until his retirement in 2005, rising to the rank of Detective Sergeant. After his retirement Ken moved to Netarts, where he had already built a beautiful house on the bay, and where he lived until his passing.
Ken was a big-hearted, generous man, and made many fun, great memories with his wonderful Bourbon Place (and surrounding) friends and neighbors. He especially liked the happy hours and Neighborhood Nights Out at Upstairs Bar and Grill. He enjoyed his home life, betting on just about any sports event with his good buddy, Van, Tri City boat races, his vintage Chevy, coin collecting, taking care of his yard and shop, family game nights, old cowboy series, and meatloaf. He was a very patriotic man who deeply loved his country.
Ken is survived by his dear sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Chip Donaldson, his close cousins, Don Schmaltz and Nadine Koskell, his loving partner, Laurie Barnhill and his Maine Coon cat, Rachel. Ken embraced Laurie’s family as his own, and considered her daughter, Colleen, his own daughter.
Ken will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.