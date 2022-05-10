Kenneth Duane Norman passed away peacefully in the early morning on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the age of 92 from heart-related complications. Duane is survived by family and friends who loved him, including his wife, Roberta (Robbie), Kim and Mark Larson (daughter and son-in-law), Karl and Sara Norman (son and daughter-in-law) and granddaughters Sofia, Claudia and Elisa.
Duane was born on December 1, 1929 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Olof and Elvera Norman. The family lived on a Farm in Fort Collins until Duane was 14 years old, when they moved into town. He joined the Air Force after high school, serving four years and achieving the rank of Technical Sargent. He then attended Colorado A&M College graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Game Management.
He began working for the US Fish & Wildlife service as an intern in the summer of 1955, returning to full time employment in 1956. He moved every few years living in 6 states over the next 10 years, finally landing in Washington D.C. During that time, Duane earned his private pilot’s license and bought his own airplane.
While in Washington D.C. he met his future wife, Roberta (Robbie) Furney. He made sure she could cook and didn’t get airsick before proposing. They got married on January 20, 1968.
The newlyweds moved across the country to Portland, Oregon where they purchased a home, and started a family. Welcoming daughter, Kim, on their 1st Anniversary and son, Karl, 3 years later.
Work had Duane traveling half the year. So, he sold the airplane and bought a travel trailer, allowing the family to go with Duane during the summer as he followed the migratory birds. After retiring in 1983, Duane enjoyed spending more time with family and exploring the US in the travel trailer during summer trips. The family visited more than half the US states on their summer travels. He also had more time for his woodworking hobby and built a second home on their property at the Oregon coast.
In 1990, with the kids both in college, Duane and Robbie relocated to their second home in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. They quickly became active in their new community and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. They upgraded to a motorhome and continued to travel around the country. Enjoying trips with friends the Hansons and Bartoneks. Eventually they began acting as camp hosts in state parks across Oregon and Washington several times a year. Over the years their travels would take them to visit both Kim and Mark in Washington and Karl and Sara in London, Madrid and San Diego.
In 2016, after 26 years in Rockaway (the longest Duane ever lived in one place), Duane and Robbie moved back to Portland, Oregon and joined the Cherrywood Village Retirement Community. They quickly got involved in the activities at Cherrywood and made many new friends. Duane enjoyed learning how to Wii-bowl and regularly bowled 200+ games. He also enjoyed his weekly pinochle game, monthly men’s lunches, theater nights and other events.
Duane had an active life, and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. John’s Church in Tillamook, Oregon. He will be interned at Willamette National Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Duane’s name to the Cancer Research Institute.
