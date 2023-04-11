Kelly C. Chapman, of Molalla, Oregon, died on March 5, 2023 at the age of 79. A funeral service will be held April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery 2411 5th St, Tillamook, OR 97141.
