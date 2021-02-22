Kay Lee Kiser, loved by many, passed away at home in Corvallis, Ore., Feb. 7, 2021. She was born Feb. 28, 1951 in Tillamook, Ore., to John Lyle Craven and Lois Ruth (Bates) Craven. She grew up on a busy farm in Tillamook County near Cloverdale, Oregon, where everyone in the family worked to help make the business grow. Her tasks as a young girl were helping her mother with daily household chores and caring for her two youngest brothers.
She attended schools in the Cloverdale area where she made many close lifelong friends with whom she remained in contact. She drove to Nestucca High School in a red Mustang and was known to a few as the “Queen of Meda Loop”. After high school she attended Oregon State University. Kay eventually married Steve Kiser on a typically stormy winter night in Cloverdale on Feb. 26,1972. Some will remember that night as one when a person had to lean into the wind to remain standing.
Kay and Steve spent most of their working years in Stayton, Ore. where they raised two sons. Kay worked as a secretary at Calvary Lutheran Church where she was an enthusiastic member of the choir. She also worked as a legal secretary in a law firm in Stayton, all this on top of being one of the best moms and wife a family could ever hope for. Her love and dedication to her family were unsurpassed. There was rarely an event that included her family members that she did not attend.
Her love for reading compelled her to serve on a committee to advance the remodeling of the Stayton Public Library to what it is today. She also enjoyed her days of attending meetings and working with the Nesko Women’s Club, an organization helping to support those in need in South Tillamook County. Kay cherished the friendship of people she met throughout the years. Most people will remember her kindness and warm smile.
She is survived by her husband, Steve, sons John and Joe and brothers John, Michael and David.
A private interment will be held at the Oretown Cemetery. An informal celebration of life will take place at a later date.
The family would appreciate any memorial contribution in Kay’s honor to be made to the South Tillamook County Library Club (STCLC), PO Box 66, Pacific City, Oregon 97135, the Oretown Cemetery Association, c/o Phyllis Strassburg, PO Box 219, Cloverdale, OR 97112, or the Nesko Women’s Club, PO Box 75, Pacific City, OR 97135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.