Kathy Butz of Tillamook, Oregon born on September 28, 1968 died on June 29, 2023.
Please Join us on July 15, 2023 @ Tillamook Senior Center from 1 PM to 4 PM To celebrate Kathy. We will provide dessert and refreshments.
