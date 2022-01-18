On Monday, January 10, 2022, Kathy Ann Beach, loving Mother, Grandmother, and Friend to many, passed away at the age of 63. Kathy was born in Bloomsburg, PA on June 24, 1958 where she lived until she followed Tim Beach to the Oregon Coast at the age of 17. Shortly after, the two were married and raised their three boys together.
Kathy dedicated her entire working career to serving others and loved making people happy with her service and delicious food. She spent many years working at the Hadley House, the Shilo, and most recently, at the Dutch Mill Diner where she made many friendships along the way. Members of our community would walk into Kathy’s restaurant as a customer and leave as a friend.
Kathy is survived by Tim Jr., Matt & Theresa, and Josh. Her grandchildren, Hallie Obrist, Matysin Beach, Bella Beach, Trey, Ryder and Parker Scott, and many nieces and nephews.
