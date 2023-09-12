Kathryn Janet Marshall

Kathryn Janet Marshall

Kathryn Janet Marshall was born in San Francisco and raised in Palo Alto, California. She went on to graduate from the University of California at Santa Cruz while working in various county departments to pay for her education. She met her future husband, Doug Marshall, at the Santa Cruz County Planning Department. After marriage, she worked with her husband at his law office in Santa Cruz. She always wanted to be fired, never wanting to work there in the first place, but it was the one wish that was never granted. In 2016, she happily retired with her husband in Nehalem. She is survived by her husband and Phoebe, her Labrador Retriever.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Marshall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted: