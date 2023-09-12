Kathryn Janet Marshall was born in San Francisco and raised in Palo Alto, California. She went on to graduate from the University of California at Santa Cruz while working in various county departments to pay for her education. She met her future husband, Doug Marshall, at the Santa Cruz County Planning Department. After marriage, she worked with her husband at his law office in Santa Cruz. She always wanted to be fired, never wanting to work there in the first place, but it was the one wish that was never granted. In 2016, she happily retired with her husband in Nehalem. She is survived by her husband and Phoebe, her Labrador Retriever.
Online Poll
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Pastega Foundation donates $1 million to YMCA for purchase of Tillamook Bowling Lanes
- Rockaway Beach structure fire claims 1 life
- Current E-Edition
- Trending / Sky Show: Oregon to see Annular Solar Eclipse, weather permitting
- Officer involved shooting update: One dead in Rockaway Beach incident
- Neah-Kah-Nie opens football season with road loss
- Commissioners approve preliminary site plan for homeless shelter in downtown Tillamook
- In the Sky: Annual Fall Kite Festival returns
- Injuries slow Mooks in loss against Banks
- Bonamici stops by Liberty on first day of classes
Commented
- Officer involved shooting update: One dead in Rockaway Beach incident (3)
- Weber and other Republican Senators petition to overturn disqualification under 113 (2)
- New Garibaldi mayor pro tem and interim city manager focus on financial stability, water system (1)
- Letter: Tim Hall resigns as Garibaldi Mayor (1)
- Al Griffin Memorial Park campground improvements (1)
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Pastega Foundation donates $1 million to YMCA for purchase of Tillamook Bowling Lanes
- Rockaway Beach structure fire claims 1 life
- Current E-Edition
- Trending / Sky Show: Oregon to see Annular Solar Eclipse, weather permitting
- Officer involved shooting update: One dead in Rockaway Beach incident
- Neah-Kah-Nie opens football season with road loss
- Commissioners approve preliminary site plan for homeless shelter in downtown Tillamook
- In the Sky: Annual Fall Kite Festival returns
- Injuries slow Mooks in loss against Banks
- Bonamici stops by Liberty on first day of classes
Commented
- Officer involved shooting update: One dead in Rockaway Beach incident (3)
- Weber and other Republican Senators petition to overturn disqualification under 113 (2)
- New Garibaldi mayor pro tem and interim city manager focus on financial stability, water system (1)
- Letter: Tim Hall resigns as Garibaldi Mayor (1)
- Al Griffin Memorial Park campground improvements (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.