Kathryn Eleanor Mumford, 98, peacefully joined her Lord April 22, 2020 from the Twin Oaks Nursing Center in Tulare, California. Kathryn (Kaye) was born Kathryn Eleanor Link in St. Michael, Nebraska on February 27, 1922 to Carl William Link and Maria Vernice Taylor Link. Kathryn attended school in Nebraska before transferring to Commerce High School in San Francisco through her sophomore and junior years. She returned to Nebraska her senior year and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1940. Kaye married in 1942 and is proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Marshall Mumford (1919-1989). Kaye also outlived her three siblings: sisters Helen (1914-2002) and Janette (1926-1971) and brother Harold (1917-2004).
Kathryn will be remembered as a faithful servant of God. Her life was dedicated to spreading the word of the Lord by singing in her church choir, playing the piano and organ, volunteering, teaching Sunday School, going on mission trips, or sitting with a family member or friend to encourage and pray. Her faith also made her adventurous leading her to travel by plane, train, automobile, or especially motorcycle. Kaye and Ken were small business owners of several restaurants--all involving donuts--where Kaye served in every capacity. For the last 20 years of her working life, Kaye was an administrator at the Hilldale Convalescent Center, receiving awards both personally and professionally; she retired in 1989. People will remember Kaye as an energetic, patriotic, history-loving storyteller. Kaye never met a stranger and was known by all the families and friends of her children and grandchildren. Kaye moved to Tillamook in 2007 to stay with son Matthew, she quickly declined and moved to Five Rivers Assisted Living where she remained until 2014 when she moved to Tulare, CA to a nursing home close to oldest son Marshall.
Kathryn is survived by her three sons and their wives: Marshall Link Mumford and Kitty (Williams) of Tulare, California; Monte Hilton Mumford and Kathleen (Kennedy) of Tasmania, Australia; and Matthew Kenneth Mumford and Patricia (Kelley) of Tillamook, Oregon. She leaves nine grandsons (Jeremy Patrick, Adam, Marc, Myles G., AW, Myles W., and Michael) nine great-grandsons (Darby, Jacob, Adam Jr., William, Otto, Huw, Erich, Fynn, and Riley) three great-granddaughters (Evie, Althea, and Alysia) and one great, great-grandson (Sawyer). Plus, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces in the Portland area.
Deceased's funeral arrangements Kaye was interred next to her husband Ken at El Camino Memorial in San Diego, California on May 6. Remembrances in Kathryn’s honor may be sent to LifeChange Christian Fellowship, 3500 Alder Lane, Tillamook, OR, 97141 or the American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East FL8, Philadelphia, PA,19106.
