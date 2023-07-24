Kathryn Alyce Butz was born September 28, 1968 in Tillamook, Oregon. She spent most of her school years in Gillette, Wyoming where she met her husband Joseph Charles Butz Jr and they married on December 31, 1987. They moved to Tillamook in 1988, following the birth of their daughter, Angela. Kathy enjoyed all walks of life and set her mission to help others. She found her calling working as a CNA for many years on the Oregon Coast and set roots up in Seaside. In 2000 Kathy moved to Forest Grove when she lost her husband and both sons in a horrific accident that took Kathy down a dangerous path. It took several years and a village to get Kathy on a healthy path, but soon again she found a reason and purpose for life. She loved working traffic control for Angel’s Traffic Control in Tillamook, Oregon. After several years of lifting the cones on and off the truck, Kathy got hurt and could no longer work and needed a new calling in life. She built a life in Tillamook County helping and caring for others. She spent the last several years of her life caring for those who were fighting addiction. Kathy lived a selfless life. Anyone who knew her loved her. She had a smile and dimples that could light up a room, and a heart of pure gold. Kathy fell ill in late 2022 and in February 2023 was diagnosed with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. Kathy fought the hardest fight to the bitter end when she was called home while in the arms of her daughter on June 29, 2023. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Charles Butz Jr, her sons’ Joseph Charles Butz III and Bryan Gordon Butz, her daddy Harvey Ray Reeves, and her brother Douglas Padberg. She is survived by her daughter Angela Ward with husband Jamie Ward and their three children Alexandria, Bentley, and Tayelor Ward. Her Mother, Dixie Reeves; 3 brothers; 3 Sisters; 1 Sister-in-law and 2 Brother-in-law; many nieces, nephews, greats, and great-greats. Kathy also survived by 3 adopted sons and 2 adopted daughters along with all of you who loved her.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Butz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Bulletin
