Kathleen “Jeanie” (Blake) Ferguson was born in Tillamook, Oregon on August 4th, 1945, and passed on July 27th, 2022, in Seaside, Oregon. She was proceeded in death by her father Mark Blake, mother Lillian (Blake) Gardner, sisters Patricia (Blake) Lewis and Kerrie (Blake) Constance, and her husband Thomas Ferguson. She is survived by her 3 daughters: Lillian (Billie Jean) Cochran, Alena Sheldon, and Kate Gregory. Two grandchildren: Joshua Cochran and Della Houle and 6 great grandchildren: Zoey, Chase, Aurora, Tanner, Kenneth and Alec.
Jeanie grew up in Idaville and went to Sacred Heart Academy then graduated from Tillamook High School. She loved writing, music, singing, crafts and anything nature. You may have seen some of her writings in the Headlight Herold in years past when she lived in Netarts. She was also an advocate for keeping Tillamook History alive by sharing her family’s archives with the Pioneer Museum. She passed while holding her daughter Alena’s hand as she was sung up to heaven. She will be deeply missed by many.
Two services are scheduled: Stub Stewart State Park at noon on August 27th, 2022, and another to be held on September 24th, at the Tillamook Eagles Lodge at 2 PM.
