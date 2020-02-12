Kathleen J. Stewart was born in Tillamook on Aug. 6, 1956 and passed away a short 63 years later on Feb. 5, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer.
Some of Kathy’s jobs were housekeeping and bookkeeping. She loved to knit & us all looked forward to her baked goods: Christmas cookies and candies were her specialty.
Kathy is survived by her life partner Steve Kaman and her two daughters: Jennifer and Amy. She had two siblings: Carol Porter (Gene) and Jim Luna (Sharon), two nieces, a nephew and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Bob and Charlita Stewart of Beaver. Her sweet smile and contagious laugh will be greatly missed.
At her request there will be no service. There will be a scattering of ashes in spring or summer. Lastly, Kathy was a friend to all and will be greatly missed!
