Kathleen Ann Kennemore was born on Nov. 15, 1957 in a naval hospital in Newport, Rhode Island. Known to her friends as ‘Kathy’, she worked in the Tillamook County Service industry (Dutchmill, Kitty’s, The Landing, and Troller’s to name a few).
Her contagious smile and positive attitude could not be missed wherever you entered. Prior to calling Garibaldi home, she lived in Redding, and owned a dog grooming business in The Dalles.
She resided with Stephen ‘Steve’ Stricklett in Garibaldi upon her passing. Steve gave Kathy a ‘glow’ that shined bright. He took great care of Kathy and was with her when her battle with cancer ended peacefully on 07.24.2020.
She is preceded in death (2017) by her husband Richard whom she was married 25 years. She is survived by her brother Roger who lives in Idaho.
