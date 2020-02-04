Katherine Marie (Konruff) Willis passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She was 57. Her devoted husband, Donald Willis, was by her side. Kathy was born on April 4, 1962 in Woodland, California, to Earl and Sharon (Bailey) Konruff. She was raised in Oregon.
After graduating from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1980, Kathy moved to the Portland area to attend Mount Hood Community College. Eventually, she moved back to the Oregon Coast, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Kathy worked as a Bookkeeper at Nehalem Valley Care Center for 19 years. She then worked at Tillamook County General Hospital as a Medical Records Clerk until she retired. Kathy was united in marriage to her best friend, Donald Willis, in 1995. They made their home in Bay City, Oregon.
Together, Don and Kathy loved to travel. Very special memories were made on their trips to Japan. They also enjoyed road trips. They loved to stay in unique places, including Airbnbs, where they met many interesting people. But Kathy’s absolute favorite trip was when she and Don were able to take their granddaughters, Brooklynne and Bryar, on a dream vacation to Southern California. Of course, Disneyland was a highlight, as well as other amusement parks and meeting extended family.
As an animal lover, Kathy was always surrounded by loving pets. In the evenings, you could catch Kathy in her chair, listening to Christian music and playing solitaire on the computer, usually with a cat in her lap and a dog at her feet. One dog, in particular, filled a giant place in her heart. Cooper was not only big in size but gave big love to everyone.
Kathy was a voracious reader. She loved her inspirational Christian books. She also loved Stephen King. Her most recent reading goal was to not only catch up to but surpass the number of Stephen King novels that her son, Michael, has read. She could read one of those huge books in a day or so. In the last months of her life, she made a significant dent in that goal.
Katherine is survived by her husband Donald of Bay City, Oregon; her mother Sharon of Rockaway Beach, Oregon; her son, Michael Konruff (Amee Mills) and grandchildren: Eddison, Bryar, and Brooklynne Konruff; and Ema Mills, all of Idaville. She is also survived by one brother, Clifton Konruff (Nancy Albro) of Rockaway Beach, Oregon; nephews, William and Stephen, and niece Jayden. Kathy was preceded in death by her precious daughter, Michiko Rose Willis. Also preceding her in death were her father, Earl Konruff, her maternal and paternal grandparents as well as three uncles and one aunt.
A Celebration of Life is being planned at Living Water Fellowship. Date and time will be announced.
