Kasey Joshua Jones was born in Lewiston, Idaho on July 2, 1980 to David and Kathleen Jones and passed away in Twin Rocks, Ore. on May 29, 2021.
Kasey grew up in Rockaway, attended Nehalem Elementary, he briefly attended Mountain View High School in Bend where he was the starting center on the football team before moving back to Rockaway and graduating from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1999. He then moved to Northern Virginia and worked at the Pentagon as a systems analyst for the U.S. Army. Kasey was at the Pentagon during the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and was greatly affected by the loss of over half his co-workers and friends.
Kasey returned to Oregon where he and the love of his life, Kimber, shared custody raising their daughter Madison. While He loved spending time with Madison more than anything, he also enjoyed fishing, riding bikes and just hanging out watching movies with her. He enjoyed watching Nascar races, and when he was younger, he loved riding his dirt bike.
Kasey is survived by his daughter Madison of Tillamook, Madison's mother Kimber Carver of Tillamook, his father David Jones of Rockaway Beach, brother Todd Brown (Toni) of Beaverton, sister Kassandra Jones-Miller of Stayton, sister Teah Laviolette (Damian) of Rockaway Beach, niece Jessica Cook (Mike) of Hillsboro, niece Ashley Huffman of Las Vegas, Nev., nephew Beau Brown of Beaverton, niece Jessica Hamel (Aaron) of Nehalem, niece Bree Randolph of Rockaway Beach nephews Aiden, Henry and Hawk Miller and niece Kindra Miller of Salem, Ore., niece Sabrina Laviolette and nephews Robert and Caleb Laviolette of Rockaway Beach, great-nieces Bailey, Ryleigh, Paetyn, Norah and great-nephew Theo, and the Jones and Jungert families of Asotin, Wash. Kasey was predeceased by his mother Kathleen Vicki Jones.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkson, Wash.
Memorial contributions can be made towards Madison’s college fund on Go-Fund Me (https://gofund.me/468fe116).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.