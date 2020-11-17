Karen Paulene Bailey was born May 22, 1943 to John W. and Marjorie (Holady) Bailey in Hillsboro, Ore. and passed away Nov. 10, 2020 in Tillamook, Ore.
Karen graduated from the Walla Walla College Academy in College Place, Wash. and later graduated from Iowa Leuda University in California with a Bachelor’s Degree in Clinical Laboratory Science. She completed a specialty in blood banking at Latter Day Saints Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah after working in Kailua, Hawaii for several years.
She came back and worked in Pasco, Wash. at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and received a degree in computer science by attending classes at the local college.
When opportunity presented itself, Karen moved to Hackettstown, N.J. to Manage a Laboratory for 2.5 years. Later, she returned to the Pacific NorthWest to work at the Tillamook Regional Medical Center, helping set up computer systems in the Laboratory and supervise the chemistry department.
Karen is survived by her brother, Dr. John H. Bailey, Radmila Bailey of Peoria, Ariz. And by 2 nephews, Dr. Johnathan W. Bailey and Christopher R. Bailey, both of Peoria, AZ.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tillamook Seventh Day Adventist Church. Inurnment will be held at Bay City IOOF Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home
