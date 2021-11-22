It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Wenzel announces her passing. After a lengthy battle with cancer, Karen passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. She was 57 years old.
Karen will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 31 years, Scott; her daughter, Anna; her parents, Jane and Jimmy Vaughn; her twin sister Karla Variano; her younger sister Kelli Vaughn Winter; and numerous other family members and friends.
Karen was born April 13, 1964 in Athens, Ga. She attended university in South Carolina before joining Peace Corps in 1987 where she met her husband, Scott in Belize. They were married in 1990 and Anna, their daughter was born in 1993. Shortly after Anna’s birth, the family moved to Tillamook. Karen was a music teacher and taught music in Alaska, Honduras, Bangladesh, China and McMinnville. Karen was a trained pianist and taught piano in Tillamook along with being a member of Monday Musical. Karen loved to garden, travel, play piano and kayak.
A celebration of life is being planned for Dec. 20 at the Oceanside Community Center in Oceanside, Ore. Time to be determined.
Memorial Donations may be made in Karen Wenzel’s name to the T.J. Martell Foundation (Music’s Promise for Curing Cancer). www.tjmartell.org
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Tillamook Adventist Hospital for their care and compassion.
