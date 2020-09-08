Karen LeAnne Derungs was born Jan. 19, 1942 in Eugene, Oregon to Frank and Lillian (Parker) Kudrna and passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 2, 2020 in Tillamook, Oregon. Karen was 78.
Karen was raised in Woods, Oregon. She moved and graduated from Highland High School in California in 1959 then moved to the Tri-Cities, Richland, Washington and later to Sacramento, California. She was married to Ron Moore and had two daughters. They divorced and Karen moved back to Tillamook County and married James Derungs in 1976.
While in Tillamook, Karen worked at Kimmel’s Gift Store for several years. Karen is survived by her husband James Derungs of Tillamook, OR. Two daughters; Becky Moore of Tillamook, OR. and Nikki McDonald (Kelly) of Tillamook, OR. Two step daughters, Kristi McDaniel (Cliff) of Tillamook, OR. and Keri Hardin (Marty) of Mt. Angel, OR.
Five grandchildren; Adam Schwend, Dustin McDonald, MacKenzie Schmitz, Andi Schwend and Alex Schwend. Two step grandsons; C.J. Hardin and Karl Hardin. One sister; Kathleen Shaw and one brother Mark Kudrna along with fifteen great-grandchildren. Karen is preceded in death by her sister Vicki Craft and one brother Jerry Craft.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
