Karen Jeanne (Mapes) DeVries passed away on June 4, 2021, surrounded by family and friends following a brief illness. Her faith allowed her to look forward to a reunion in heaven.
Karen was born in Tillamook, Ore. on May 15, 1942 to James and Orpha Mapes. She was a tomboy and avidly participated in sports of any kind. She was competitive and liked to win and was proud that she was the first girl on the boy’s baseball team. She enjoyed pitching and was known for her home run hits.
Karen graduated from Tillamook High School in May 1960 and married Daniel Dwyer that same year. During their marriage they welcomed four children.
She graduated from Central Oregon Community College and returned to Tillamook as medical records director at the county hospital. She married Hans DeVries and welcomed a son at which time she retired to concentrate on his/hers and their nine children.
Karen was a member of the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene and especially loved her Sunday School class, “For Women Only”. She had a love of books and maintained the church reading library for many years.
She enjoyed odd jobs and started an ice cream route with a specially made bicycle that she pedaled around town. She was written up in the Headlight Herald for being known as the “Ding-a-Ling Ice Cream Lady”. She loved meeting kids and made little money as she frequently gave away ice cream bars when a child did not have cash. Her empathetic nature also led to her becoming an in-home care provider for others.
Karen loved her best buddies; Mary, Margie, Melvina, Deb, Rowelene. They enjoyed many fun times and adventures together. Karen and her buddies were looking forward to a planned visit in Alaska this fall.
She is survived by her children, DaNene Dwyer, Karas Pillar (Jeff), Dan Dwyer, Andrew DeVries (Melissa); siblings, Don Mapes (Neva), Nancy Haertel, Rich Mapes (Kathye); 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Kori Dwyer.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. Tillamook Church of The Nazarene. Karen loved to give and donations or remembrances may be made to the Agape Fund at the Tillamook Nazarene Church or a charity of your choice in her name.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Crown Memorial, Tigard, Oregon
