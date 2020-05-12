Kajsa Garrison 

From the time she arrived on September 9, 2000, Kajsa Clay Garrison has tackled the world with her passion. Always looking for humor and an opportunity to giggle, Kajsa’s appreciation of all art forms, including theater, dance, music and film, filled her heart.
Fierce in the way she approached life, she has never hesitated to stand up for her beliefs, and she has always loved her people completely. A bossy and nurturing big sister, she organized games and parties and cooking experiments that have shaped her siblings. She has left a tribe of people who love her, and a world that will miss her big ideas.
