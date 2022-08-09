Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Julie Ann Ridderbusch on June 17th. There will never be enough space to tell the story of her life or how very much she was loved.
Julie was born on October 21st, 1930, in Tahlequah Oklahoma. Her family moved west and settled in White Salmon Washington. Julie eventually made her way to Tillamook County. She was a world traveler and a gracious host. She loved to entertain and was well known for her kindness and hospitality.
She is survived by many family members including her children Bill Crews, Gary Crews, Joyce Johnstone, and stepdaughter Penny Prueitt. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Ridderbusch, her daughter Suzanne Crews, and several siblings.
Her life was our blessing, and she will never be forgotten.
