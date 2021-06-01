Born in Tillamook on Aug. 14, 1934 to Elmer and Ruth Hall and passed away May 7, 2021.
Judy married Jack Finnell Sr on Oct. 7, 1950. They owned the Pirates Cove in Garibaldi from 1956-1988. Jack Sr passed away in 1989 so Judy and her mom Ruth moved to Bend to be near her brothers, Don, Sid, and Gene Hall. Not one to be idle she waitressed at Jake’s Truck Stop 2 or 3 days a week. In her spare time, she was always ready for a pinochle game or crocheting an afghan for a new grandkid or friends.
Judy moved back to Tillamook in 2009 to be closer to her family. She reconnected with old friends and could be found playing pinochle at the Elks on Monday, Five Rivers on Tuesday, Senior Center on Friday and then finishing the week with Bingo at the Eagles. Her love of baking always gave her an excuse to bring goodies to these card games. As a lifelong member of the Tillamook Pioneers, she loved going to the county fair on Pioneer Day, sitting in their booth and then watching the Pig n Fords. She looked forward to seeing old friends and the fair food!
Judy leaves behind six children, Jo Averill (Don), Jill McLane, Joyce Collins, Jon Finnell (Donna), Jeri Finnell and Jay Finnell (Missy). She had 21 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Jack Jr.
At Judy’s request there will be no service. A private gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tillamook Hospice, Tillamook Serenity Club, or the Tillamook Pioneers Assn. would be appreciated.
