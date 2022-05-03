Judy Lynn Pitt (Carr) was born to Lott and Mary Jo (Benfield) Carr on December 10th, 1959 in Tillamook, Oregon and passed away March 25th, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Judy grew up in Tillamook, attending school and graduating with the class of 1978. She married and had a son Billy and two daughters Rachelle and Reanna, which kept her busy. She also owned and operated her own landscaping business for a number of years.
Judy loved walking on the beach, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her mother Mary Jo Carr, daughters; Rachelle Hancock-Deloe, Reanna Pitt McConkey (Blain), Brothers; Jeff Carr (Sue), Steve Carr (Kim), Mike Carr (Debbie) and Tony Carr (John Payne), Sisters; Joanie White (Ralph) and Debbie Martin (Dave) and two grandsons Leroy McConkey and Flint DeLoe.
Judy is preceded in death by her father Lott and her son Billy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Alderbrook Grange on May 21st, 2022 at 1pm.
