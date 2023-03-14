Judy Gould

Judy was born on November 12, 1942 to John and Phyllis (Kepper) Bateman in Port Angeles, Washington. She passed peacefully on March 4, 2023. She was at home with her children, watching over her humming birds.
Judy and her parents moved to Gales Creek Oregon soon after she was born, to join the rest of her extended family. She attended school both in Gales Creek and Forest Grove. Judy married Tom Gould in 1958 and moved to Tillamook where they raised their 3 children. She was active in their lives and was the first to volunteer to bake a cake for a school event or host all of the children’s friends. Judy gave her children the most wonderful birthday parties. When her youngest, Clancy was in high school she started working at Thriftway in the Deli. She worked there for many years before it closed and then went to work at Fred Meyer, also in the Deli. Judy retired from “Fred’s” but held onto the many friends she made along the way.
Judy loved to spend time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, attending parties and events they were participating in. She enjoyed making them special treats for holiday dinners, Jell-O Easter eggs, cookies and their own pies. She loved her friends, talking on the phone, putting puzzles together and playing Yahtzee. Judy loved her birds, the hummers being her favorite. She didn’t have much good to say about the blue jays. She enjoyed crocheting and making greeting cards with her sister-in-law and niece. She was meticulous about her flowers and gardening. She really enjoyed traveling with her sister Pam to Hawaii, Australia and Europe.
Judy is survived by her children, Jenny (Gould) Burt (David) of Tillamook and Paul “Clancy” Gould (Genie) of Wilsonville. Her grandchildren, Nicole (Burt) Mosley (Boe), Evan Burt, Brittnee Gould, Jake Gould, Justin Gould and Jack Wicker, along with 6 great grandchildren. Her three sisters, Pam (Carl) Samuelson, Penny Brown, Connie (David) Oen all of Sitka, Alaska. She was very fond of her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Judy is preceded in death by her husband Tom Gould, son, Steven (Casey) Gould, parents, John and Phyllis (Kepper) Bateman, brothers, Jack and Alan Bateman and granddaughter Darleen Burt.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on April 29, 2023 at the Alderbrook Hall in Tillamook. Donations can be made to the Tillamook YMCA.
