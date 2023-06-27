Judy Averill Sullivan

Judy passed June 4th, 2023 in Leitchfield, Kentucky. Born May 2, 1949 in Tillamook, Oregon. She lived in many states, Oregon, Washington, Montana, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and back to Tillamook before spending her last year with her son, Sean, in Kentucky. An avid reader, crochetier (The Last Supper) and knitter. She will be remembered by her years at Fred Meyer and Debbie D’s. Survived by her son, Sean Wheeler (Tammy), Ky., brothers Don G. Averill (Jo), Scott Averill (Jackie), sisters Debbie Downie (Tim), Susan Pulliam (Kevin), all of Tillamook. 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Don and Bertha (Berns) Averill, sister Janice Huxal, brother James King. A service was held in Kentucky.

