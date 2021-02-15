Judith Marie Orvis was born on May 3, 1940 to Dale and Helen Turner in Lewiston, Idaho. She passed away at home surrounded by her family at the age of 80 on Feb. 6, 2021 in Canby, Ore. after a short, but hard battle with cancer. She was a member of the eagles lodge for over 40yrs, loved to fish and loved spending time with her grand children and great grand children.
Judy is survived by her brother Jack Turner and sister in law Gayle Turner.
Her sons: Bill and Tim Orvis and daughter Barb Downie. Grandchildren: Holly Thompson, Kayli Orvis, Nicole DeNoble, Kelli-Jo Weisz and Helen Orvis.
Great-grandchildren: Bryce, Brook, Blake, Rylee-Dale, Abby Ann, Aaron and Emmalin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.