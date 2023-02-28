Judith Louise (Clark) Dahlheim was born August 1, 1952 in Tillamook, Oregon to Walter and Rosemary Clark and passed away February 18, 2023 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 70.
Judy graduated from Tillamook High School in 1970 and then attended Beauty School in Portland, Oregon. She worked as a beautician until 2000 when she retired. Judy enjoyed spending time at the beach and time spent with family and her cats.
Judy is survived by her spouse David Dahlheim of Gresham, OR., and her sister Cheryl Schriber (Butch) of Bay City, OR.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents and brother Tim Clark.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
