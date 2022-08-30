Judith Kaye Allen, 57, of Tillamook, Oregon, passed August 22, 2022 at 11:41 a.m. at her peaceful home in McMinnville, Oregon.
Judy was born April 7th, 1966 on beautiful land in Tillamook, Oregon, to Otis and Shirley Gray. She was surrounded by many brothers (5) Charles Gray, Rodney Gray, Rocky Gray (Deceased) Richard Gray, Randy Gray and sisters (8) June Dodd, Shirley Jane Mathis (deceased) Betty Fransway, Loretta Walsh, Sharon Glenn, Susan White, Barbara Trotter, Diane Matsche, her beautiful loving children Tiffany Porter, Tyler Porter, Ronald Allen, Zachary Allen, 3 grandchildren and unborn baby girl due in December.
Judy was surrounded by family and loved ones in her final months fighting the unfortunate events of cancer. She was absolutely extraordinary, strong willed, passionate, life loving, most amazing women anyone could imagine and gave it her all till the end. Judy loved life, she only loved one thing more than life itself, her family.
She was the strongest fighter ever, she may be the youngest but will always be the toughest and greatest women that has lived. She was the best, most supportive mom any of these beautiful kids could ask for and will always be there for them. We will all see you eventually momma. (Beautiful words written by her middle son Ronald Allen)
With being so recent and heartbroken words can’t even describe how amazing our mother is. There will never be a day that passes that you’re not on my mind or in my prayers. I’ll never be able to thank you enough for everything you have done for us kids. You would always put us first no matter what the situation, I can’t explain how happy, blessed and grateful we are to have such an amazing and strong mother. You are the toughest woman I have ever met and you will always be my #1. Until we meet again…RIP momma I love you forever and always. (More beautiful words written by youngest son Zachary Allen)
In lieu of funeral a Potluck Celebration of Life will be held on September 18th, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. please R.S.V.P. Barbara Trotter for directions at 503-801-2865.
