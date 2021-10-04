Judith (Judie) Jay Kasemeier passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the age of 77. She was the beloved wife of her husband of 59 years, retired Pastor Marvin W. Kasemeier Jr. Judie was born on October 17, 1943, in Olean, New York. Her father, Merrill S. Brown was serving in the military and was stationed in Germany from 1948 – 1952. Along with her mother Geraldine and her sister Carol they were eventually stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington.
Judie graduated from Clover Park High School in Lakewood, Wash. in 1961. She worked at a dental office just out of high school and then worked at a medical lab. She married Marv June 16th, 1962. She obtained her Real Estate License and worked in Real Estate for a few years. She also worked at Penny’s for a while in catalogue sales. In 1972 Judie became very sick with just 10 percent chance to live – she overcame all obstacles and survived nine years and sixteen procedures! In 1975 Judie began to assist her husband in ministry at Christian Life Church. (Now City Life Church). Judie and Marv served for the next 45 years travelling to Lexington Christian Fellowship (Later New Song Worship Ctr.) and to many churches helping them through tough times, finally retiring from Living Water Fellowship in Tillamook, Oregon for the last16 years.Judie had a passion for helping people and was like a social butterfly.
She never knew a stranger. She loved to go camping with the family at Salmon la Sac campground and swim in the Cle Elum River.Judie is survived by her husband Marv Kasemeier Jr, her daughter and son-in-law Kim and Lonnie Bopp, her daughter and son-in-law Kelli and Rick Kennedy, her daughter-in-law Eileen Kasemeier, her grandchildren: Marvin (Mick), Daniel, Caleb and his fiancé Angel Bills, Justin, Timothy, Jay Lea, Destiny Joy and great grandson, Marvin V, her sister and brother-in-law Carol & Jack Norden, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Brad & Catherine Kasemeier, her sister-in-law Konni Kasemeier and her fiancé Garry Olson and various nephews and nieces.She was preceded in death by her son, Marvin III just 6 days before.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 24, 2021, at Longview Community Church at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Marvin Kasemeier Jr, 1965 Westside Hwy Unit 107, Kelso WA 98626.
