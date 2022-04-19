Judith J Miller

Judith J Miller

Judy Miller, age 77, passed away peacefully at home April 2, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Fox, her sister, Jan Huntley, her daughter, Kimberly Peterson (miller), son-in-law Jeff Peterson, grandchildren, Brooke, Dillon and Kendra and great grandchildren, Scarlett and Landon and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many many friends. All those that know her knew she had the best smile around, she was the most thoughtful and kind person there ever was. For those who would like to join us for a celebration of life it will be 4/23/22 at 3 p.m. - Hook Line and Sinker bar in Garibaldi.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter Candy?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.