Judith Ann Swetland was born on Aug. 4, 1947 to Ralph and Doris Kirby in Tillamook, Ore. Judith was a lifelong Tillamook County resident and worked at Tillamook County Creamery and at the Bay City Market. Her hobbies and favorite pastimes were baking, crocheting and long car rides with the love of her life. She passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on October 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death six short days by her husband of 56 years, Billy Joseph Swetland. She was also preceded in death by her two sons Mark and David.
Judith is survived by her two daughters: Mindy (Chris) Page, and Beth Ann Pilati. Proud grandmother to multiple grandchildren: Josh, Nolan, Nikki, Stormy, Sunshine, DJ, Dominic, Luciana, Isaiah, Trenton, Summer, Adrain, Nevaeha and Koda.
