Judie Marvis died the evening of July 19 at her home in Oceanside, Oregon. Judie passed surrounded by loved ones after fighting stage four pancreatic cancer for six months.
Judie was born on November 22, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was the first child of Robert and Larue Schmitt. She had two “little” brothers, Bob and Steve Schmitt. Judie was a rambunctious child, frequently involved in mischief, and occasionally tormented the neighborhood boys.
She attended Vincentian Catholic all-girls high school, where her mischievous streak continued. Whether placing underwear on the statute of a nun in front of the school or playing pranks on the nuns and getting sent home, Judie loved a good laugh. After high school, she attended the University of Pittsburgh where she received a Bachelor’s of Science with a focus in chemistry and biology, magna cum laude. After completing her degree, she embraced her adventurous spirit and moved to Tempe, Arizona to hone her cooking skills that had been inspired by her best friend Jill’s mother.
She eventually returned to Vincentian High School to teach biology and chemistry, despite some reservations from the nuns she had previously tormented. While working at Vincentian as the head of the biology and chemistry department she also worked as the manager for New Life Health Foods. Somehow, she found the time to frequently spend late nights at various dance clubs until the early hours of the morning.
In the summer of 1976, Judie traveled to visit her longtime friend Jill Hall in San Francisco. It was there that she met and fell in love with Bryan Marvis. They were married in 1977 and moved to Forest Grove, Oregon.
After settling down in Forest Grove, Judie opened the Hope Café and ran it for three years. Judie and Bryan eventually moved to Tierra Del Mar in the early 1980’s, as Judie encouraged Bryan to find work on the coast, which they both loved. After moving, Judie commuted to Portland State University to get a Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology. In 1982, after obtaining her masters, she started working as a counselor for what is now the Nestucca Valley School District.
Judie next became the counselor at Tillamook High School. She quickly gained notoriety and became head of the counseling department before becoming Dean of Students. She was Vice Principal for a short period of time before receiving an offer to work as the Superintendent Principal of Beaver Grade School. Around this same time, Judie and Bryan moved to their dream home in Oceanside, Oregon and had their son Blake.
While she enjoyed administrative work, her real passion was helping children. She decided she wanted to work as a counselor and Tillamook High School happily re-hired her. She spent the rest of her career at Tillamook High School and retired in 2014 after over 30 years of meaningful work in education.
Judie loved cooking, spending time with the many animals she rescued, reading books, and watching movies. Most importantly, she loved giving back to her community, especially through her work in the School Districts and her volunteer work.
Even after retiring, Judie could still not resist working with and helping children. In 2014, she began volunteering as a court appointed advocate for Tillamook County CASA. As a neutral advocate for children, Judie would provide important information and analysis to aid the Judge in their decision. Judie also loved to involve her dog Charlie as much as possible and took the steps with him to become a therapy dog. She and Charlie would come to the Tillamook Bay Community College during finals so that students would have a dog to pet and de-stress with.
After being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, Judie continued to do the things she loved. She finished her CASA cases, continued to enjoy daily walks with her dog Charlie on the beach, did Yoga and Thai Chi, and spent time with all the people who loved her so much.
Judie is survived by her dog Charlie, son Blake Marvis of Portland and partner Johanna Wood, her brother Steve Schmitt and his wife Connie Schmitt of Pittsburgh. She is also grieved by her sister-in-law Sandie Schmitt of Pittsburgh, sister-in-law Lynn Marvis of San Diego, longtime friend Jill Hall of Denver, brother-in-law Curt Marvis of Los Angeles, and all her beloved nieces and nephews.
The family thanks everyone in the community who has shown their love and gratitude to Judie through flowers, cards, food, and other gifts. Please join us on Thursday, August 29, from 4:00 to 6:00PM at the Alderbrook Golf Course in Tillamook, Oregon for her celebration of life.
Contributions can be made in remembrance of Judie to the CASA of Tillamook County (503-842-8432) or the United Paws Tillamook (503-842-5663).
