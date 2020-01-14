Juanita (Thomas) Sisul passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Nita is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Sisul; daughters, Lenée (Ron) Goyette of Hurst, Texas, Michelle (Mackenzie) Bottum of Dallas, Texas; son Greg Vaughn of Dallas, Texas; sister Dee Lesniak of Burns, Oregon; seven grandchildren, her brothers and sisters in-law, many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Nita was born in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 6, 1941 to Chester and Mabel Thomas and graduated from Tillamook High School in 1959. Nita and Bill moved to Texas in the mid 70s where she retired from the Westin Galleria Hotel, Dallas, as the Director of Sales and Marketing in 1997. She and Bill retired permanently in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas in 2016. Nita was active in her community and in bible studies. She attended the Balboa Baptist Church where she was a member of the Faith Sunday School class.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Woodlands Community Center, Hot Springs Village, with a friends and family reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.Cancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.