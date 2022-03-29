Juanita Mary Burkhalter, passed peacefully on August 13th, 2021 at Marque Rehabilitation in Forest Grove, OR, after a nine month battle of complications from surgery. Juanita was a very strong willed woman who fought every ailment and downfall that came her way.
Juanita was born at the Naval Hospital in Boston, Mass., on May 17. 1942. She was Daughter of Bob Burkhalter and Mary Gibson.
She attended Elementary School in Washington, DC and then went to Notre Dame Catholic School and Graduated from Suitland High School in 1960.
After graduation, Juanita lived in Washington, DC, where she later met and married Donald Burgett, who was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.
After Don’s completion in the Navy, they moved to Tillamook, where Juanita was working as a Postal Clerk in Lee’s Camp from her home.
In 1977 she married Gene Widmer of Tillamook, where they ran a large Dairy Farm, taking active parts in the community, especially the Swiss Dairy Parade every year, where she was known to walk the entire parade with 5” heels on.
Juanita enjoyed going home to Maryland almost every summer, visiting her family and old friends. She also enjoyed making crafts, crocheting, and knitting, cooking, spending time with her family, and gardening. She had a deep love for all animals and enjoyed being out in the sunshine.
Juanita had been employed at Fred Meyers in Tillamook until she took ill. She truly enjoyed working there and was a friend to everyone.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Margaret, brothers, Buster and Richard, sister, Rena Belle, and first husband, Donald Burgett. She leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Gene Widmer, children, Terry Burgett, Melody Walker (David), Richard Burgett, Sabrina Burgett, and step daughter Linda Kay Widmer. She leaves behind grandchildren, Justin Burgett, Kaysha Smith, Felicia Smith, Sasha Burgett, Allen Hoffert, Emma Weiser, Richard Burgett Jr.,Lynn-Anne Burgett and numerous great grandchildren and a host of many friends. She was fondly known as Grammy to almost everyone. She also leaves behind her sister, Debbie Gibson and Mike Emery, and a host of nephews and nieces back home in Maryland.
A celebration of life will be held on May 14th, 2022 at the Swiss Hall in Tillamook, 4605 Brookfield Ave at 3pm. We welcome all that loved her to come join the family to celebrate her life that she blessed us all with.
Juanita was a kind and loving woman with a kindred soul, who is missed by many. She will forever be in our hearts.
