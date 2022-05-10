Celebration of Life for Juanita M Widmer on May 14th 2022 at 3 pm Tillamook Swiss Hall 4605 Brookfield, Tillamook Or 97141

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Widmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

Are the increasing gas prices making you alter your driving habits?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.