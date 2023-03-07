Joyce Marie Deane was born July 11, 1928 in Tillamook, Oregon to Walter and Elizabeth (Balmer) Wismer and passed away February 27, 2023 in Coquille, Oregon at the age of 94.
Joyce is a 1946 graduate of Tillamook High School and later attended Northwest Nazarene College for 1 year.
In 1948 she married and moved to California and worked as a nurses aide.
In 1968 she moved to Tillamook, Oregon and worked as a Dialysis Aide in homes and at the Tillamook Hospital for the next 10 years.
Joyce retired in 2003 but remained active with quilting, sewing, traveling on cruises and at the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene.
Joyce is survived by her children; Carol Nagel (Charles) of Napa, Ca., Jayne Sherbondy of Portland, OR., David Sherbondy (Jody) of Brighton, Colorado and Daniel Sherbondy of Coquille, OR. 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Wendell Earl Deane.
Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 10th at 11 AM at the Tillamook Nazarene Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
