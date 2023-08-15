Joyce Lorraine Filby, 96, of Tillamook, Oregon, went home to heaven on August 3, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.
Lorraine was born on September 11, 1926, in Astoria, Oregon, the oldest daughter of Finnish parents, a heritage of which she was very proud. During her elementary school years in Clatsop Plains, both Lorraine and her sister, Faye, were introduced to church by a friend while their parents were away visiting the World’s Fair in the 1930s. Their father, Theodore Filby, and mother, Olive, moved the family to Tillamook when Lorraine was in high school so her father could work as a landscaper at the newly built blimp base during WW2. Lorraine attended First Christian Church of Tillamook since it was within walking distance of their home, forging life-long friendships with the people there. She graduated from high school in 1945.
After graduation, Lorraine attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene for several years. She returned home to Tillamook to pursue a career in dental assisting. Lorraine moved back to Eugene some years later, continuing her work as a dental assistant. While living in Eugene, she finished her college degree in 1968 earning a Bachelor of Theology from Northwest Christian College. Also, while in Eugene, Lorraine mentored female Japanese students who were attending the University of Oregon, having them to her home for home cooked meals. She was quite active at Westside Christian Church, teaching Sunday School, serving as a deaconess, and working on various committees. She also served as chairman of her local Eugene Neighborhood Homeowner’s Association. When the dentist Lorraine worked for retired, she worked for the Forest Service in the mailroom and microfilm department. Upon her retirement she moved to Turner Retirement Homes in Turner, Oregon, where her sister also lived.
Lorraine was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, visiting Kenya, Israel, Switzerland, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Demark, the British Islands, Panama, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Columbia.
Lorraine moved back to Tillamook during the final year of her life, enjoying assisted living offered by Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers. Lorraine never married. She is survived by her sister, Faye Filby of Tillamook and several cousins. Lorraine will be interred at Sunset Heights Cemetery next to her parents.
A graveside service at Sunset Heights Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Tillamook Christian Church, will be held on Wednesday, August 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.