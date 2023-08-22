Joyce Ann Hughes was born in Tillamook, Oregon in February 1941 to John and Viola (Kayser) Landolt. Joyce went home to be with Jesus on Friday, August 4, 2023. She lived her full life in Tillamook. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Tillamook High School. Joyce grew up on her parent’s dairy farm and learned to work hard, milking cows, cleaning the barn and many other chores that went along with farm life. Joyce started her first job working for Doc Sales Veterinary Clinic. While raising her family as a young mother of 4, she worked for Diamond Lumber as a bookkeeper during the day and cleaned the offices in the evenings with her children who loved to help! Later she worked at The Dutch Mill, Barn Tavern, Elks Lodge, Victory House, Lin’s and Tillamook Motor Company, most often multiple jobs at one time. In the early 80’s she opened her own clothing store, “Imagine This”, which had been a dream of hers. Joyce loved working in the community and because of her outgoing personality there were very few people she didn’t know. She had decided to slow down the last few years, working only at Tillamook Motor. You wouldn’t think she would have been into cars, but she really loved working with her customers and finding them that perfect vehicle. Joyce also had a talent for sewing, she created many beautiful quilts, table runners, wall hangings, anything that she could create to share with her friends and family. Joyce had a passion for growing beautiful flowers, she really had a green thumb. She wasn’t one to let the grass grow under her feet! Her true love was spending time with her family, she attended every birthday party, recital, concert or fair event she could whether it was near or far.
Joyce is survived by her 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren: Son Patrick Hughes (Valerie) of St. Helens, OR, daughter Jeanine Hughes of Beaverton, OR, daughter Michelle Beeler (Brian) of Beaverton, OR, and son Thomas Hughes (Kristal) of Madras, OR. Grandchildren Jeremiah (Qi) Hughes, Joshua Hughes, Thomas Hughes, Christian Hughes, Hans Hughes, Gabriel (Hannah) Hughes, Sabrina Beeler Baker (Ryan Baker), Stephanie (Collin) McClaughry, Matthew (Courtney) Beeler, Hadassah and John Hughes. Great grandchildren: Lucy, Jack, Ladd, Joe and Leo Beeler, Quinn and Payton McClaughry, and Leike Hughes. Joyce is also survived by her brother, Michael (Kathy) Landolt, and sisters, Judy Lewis, Marlene Thompson, and Linda Travis of Tillamook, Oregon. Joyce was preceded in death by her father John and Mother Viola Landolt.
A celebration of Life for Joyce will be held Sunday, August 27th at the Tillamook Swiss Hall at 12 PM.
