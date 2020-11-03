Joseph Scott Rogers passed away at his home in Oregon City on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at age 40.
Joe was born to Steve and Jene Rogers in Tillamook, Ore. on Jan. 1, 1980. At age 6 he moved with his family to Oregon City and later graduated from Oregon City High School class of 1999.
In addition to several aunts, uncles and cousins, Joe is survived by his daughter Olivia, sister Cheree (Rob), brother Nathan (Wendy), nephew Andrew, niece Alex, and mother and father Jene and Steve.
At this time there will be no public services.
