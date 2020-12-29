Joseph "Mick" Wall passed away peacefully in his home on Dec. 17. Mick was born to Robert and Julie Wall on Sept. 13, 1945 in Aberdeen, WA where his father was stationed in the Navy.
At a young age, the family moved to Tillamook where his dad took a job as head cheesemaker at the Red Clover Cheese Factory. Mick graduated from Tillamook High School in 1964.
Mick was in the Air Force for four years and served in the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he attended FAA Air Traffic training in Oklahoma City OK and was stationed in Salt Lake City UT, Anchorage AK, Longmont CO. New York City, and Seattle WA where he retired.
Mick and wife Jan loved to travel in their motorhome and were very proud that they had toured 49 states, including Alaska.
Mick was preceded in death by wife Jan, his father and mother, and brothers Tim, Robin, and Randy.
Mick is survived by daughter Jennifer (Wall) Hart and husband David, daughter Michelle (Wall) Nixon, sister Janell (Wall) Werner and husband Bob, two grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any Veterans Association or the charity of your choice.
At his request no services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.