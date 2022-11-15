Joseph Jock Olson

Joseph was born in Tillamook Oregon to Richard and Barbara Olson.
He is survived by his brother, Rich Olson (Sammie) and sister, Vickie Olson. Nephews: RC Bigelow (Nicole), Chris Bigelow (Elise), Jeremiah Cruse, Dylan Stephens; Nieces: Emily Olson Carignan (Tim), Abby Olson Elliott (Clint) and Megan Stephens; Aunt, Viola Price and Uncle, Gary Olson (Carolyn), and several cousins.
Joseph graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1995. He lived in Nehalem Oregon. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; collecting military memorabilia; live music; watching television, particularly wrestling and educational shows; going to parades and the Tillamook County Fair, especially the grandstand concerts and demolition derby. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family and keeping in touch on social media. Joseph was born with Spina Bifida. He endured several associated surgeries and hospitalizations and met many challenges with courage and strength; until his last battle where he spent 4 days in intensive care fighting septic shock after a kidney infection. He died on October 31, at Kaiser Permanente hospital in Hillsboro Oregon. He is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Plans for a service are yet to be determined.
