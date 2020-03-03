Joseph Gottfried Reding was born Dec. 12, 1931 in Tillamook, Oregon to Franz and Maria (Kagi) Reding and passed away March 1, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.
Joseph is a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1956. He married Emily Belle Johnson on May 15, 1954. Joseph worked several jobs in his life, including farming, general labor and his longest job was being a butcher.
Joseph is survived by his wife Emily Reding of Portland, Oregon; son David (Cyndy) Reding;
four daughters Sharon Kobayashi, Tressa Reding, Reyne Williams and Marta Reding;
granddaughter Kristin (Andres) Gomez; two great grandchildren Brooke and Roman Canales; and two sisters Margaret Sonderen and Jean Phillips.
Joseph is preceded in death by his sister Cecelia Glaspey and brothers Frank and Carl Reding.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Portland, Oregon. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.