Joseph Gluzinski went to meet the Lord Our Father on October 12, 2022.
Joseph was born on April 25, 1934, in Plymouth, Pennsylvania, to George and Eva Gluzinski, George’s second wife. He was their third child together, and Joseph liked to say his parents agreed they could not do any better, so they quit having children. George had ten children with his first wife, also named Eva.
Joseph loved God, gardening, classical music, and being around airplanes. During the Korean War, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Korea as an Air Traffic Controller, a job he loved. After leaving the Air Force, he married the true love of his life, Mary C Sharkey.
He was fortunate to be employed in the computer field with a seed company, a garden nursery, and two music record companies, where he acquired seeds, plants, and hundreds of music records. He felt truly blessed in all of his endeavors.
In later years, Joseph began writing his deep thoughts for his children and shared them with others. He would ask perfect strangers if he could “Give them the gift of words” and then hand them a copy of “Happiness Abounds,” a write-up that everyone was born with a “Pocket full of happiness” which could never be emptied. The “Pocket” contained love and caring, sharing and giving, compliments and a smile, etc. Over time he acquired many contacts and was able to email them Happiness Abounds and many of his other writings. It was Joseph’s way of sharing the good he found in life.
Joseph is survived by his daughters, Theresa and Kathleen; sons Joe Jr, Mark and Patrick; grandchildren Sammy Jo and Molly Gluzinski, George Gluzinski; brother George and many nieces, nephews and other family.
Celebration of Joseph’s Life begins Friday, October 28, 2022, with visitation from 4 to 7 PM at McLaughlin’s, 142 South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre. It continues on Saturday, October 29, 2022, with a Funeral Mass at 10 AM in the Church of Saint Leo The Great, 33 Manhattan Street in Ashley. A graveside service will follow at Saint Ann’s Parish Cemetery in Freeland, where he will be reunited with his beloved wife, Mary.
