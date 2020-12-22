Joseph Franklin Martin left his family and friends to be with his Heavenly Father on Dec. 18, 2020. He was born to James and Mabel Martin on Oct. 29, 1934 at their home in Falls City, Oregon.
Joe grew up there with his seven siblings and family. He loved living there.
He graduated high school in Fall City in 1952.
Joe worked for the Oregon State Forestry Service as a timber engineer beginning in high school. He spent most of his life involved in and working in the forestry industry.
His favorite place was in the woods. He was also a Tillamook Sheriff Deputy and Rockaway Beach Police Officer for a number of years. Joe was also very civic minded and spent over 30 years as a Tillamook City Council Member.
Joe married the love of his life, Betty Lorrain Cole-Martin on June 2, 1971.
Betty preceded him in death on Oct. 9, 2020. Joe and Betty enjoyed a marriage of close to 50 years.
He loved to garden, help anyone in need and reporting weather to NOAA.
Joe has survived by his two children Joseph Zane Martin and his wife Lee and Linda Martin-Hill and her husband Tim. His sister Carol Williams and husband Chuck, brother John Martin and wife Shirley. Joe’s siblings Robert, George, Lester, Jim and Kathleen all passed before him.
Joe also survived by his grandchildren Amy Osowick and husband Christian, Amber Mulholland and husband Ryan, Tiffany Vanzanten and husband Dallas,
Melissa Martin and partner Josh Logan, Sammuel Martin and wife Alyssa.
Along with eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe will be dearly missed by his children, family and friends, as we lay him to rest next to his wife at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Tillamook, Ore. at 1 p.m. Dec. 28, 2020
His life long friend Pastor Dave Krebs will officiate.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook
