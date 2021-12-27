Joseph Francis Zulaski

Joseph passed away on November 19th, 2021 from cardiac arrest. He attended the U.S. Air Force Cadet program to become first a Navigator and later a Pilot.
He eventually achieved the rank of Lt. Col. He eventually retired from the Port of Seattle as an Operations Supervisor.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen M. Zulaski , and his son, Joseph Clarence Zulaski.
Memorial services will be held on Jan. 8th, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook, OR.
