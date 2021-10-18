Jonny “Maxine” Richter (Trammel) was born in Newneta, Ark. on July 26, 1938 to Otis and Icelene Trammel and left this world for heaven on Oct. 8 to join them and sister Ola Jean. After mom’s birth it was not long before she was joined by brother Richard, and sisters Marmie (Schock) and Ola Jean ( “Hunter” Panter deceased). By 1943 the Trammel family decided that they would move west where work was aplenty and start a new life, and they wound up in Tillamook.
In 1956, she married Gary Rush and gave birth to Ron, Tammy (Nielsen), Laurie (Fernandes), and Richie. It was 1971 when things got downright exciting. She married the love of her life Jerry Richter who brought 6 kids into the fold, and we were suddenly “The Brady Bunch”. The other “Brady’s” included Dory (Thompson), Dana (Aufdermauer), Doug, Denice Richter, David, and Dixie (McNeal). It’s hard to imagine raising a family with 10 kids, but mom and Jerry did it. And did it very well. Their kids (“yours, mine, and ours”) were the central focus of their lives. Mom was a loving person that was deeply connected to her church where family and faith meant everything to her. If you wanted to know what was going on “in the family” you would go to mom. If you had a problem you needed to talk about, you would go to mom. She was always there. She knew the number of hairs on each of her 10 kids heads and was very tuned in to their lives. She never gave up on her kids. Even during their biggest life challenges she had faith in them. It was this faith and love that helped all of her kids land on their feet and succeed as they got older.
Mom’s and Jerry’s “Brady Bunch” begat 30 grandkids. These grandkids in turn begat forty-four great grandkids, with a great grandkid and great-great grandkid on the way when she went to heaven. Mom was preceded in death by grandkids Tavia McNeal (Dixie) and JC Thompson (Dory).
Mom started working at Children’s Services Division in 1971 and retired from there in 1999. “Max” as she was called by co-workers and friends had a deep passion for the welfare of kids which was not surprising given that she was our mom and was helping to raise 10 kids of her own.
Upon retiring from Children’s Services Division, with all of her kids grown up and starting their own families, it was now time for her and Jerry to focus on fun during their retirement years. They loved to travel and go on vacations across country. Mom particularly loved winning money at Chinook Winds Casino, which she seemed to do regularly. She would keep her winnings in a secret place for emergencies and other things. She was an avid reader that could finish a book in one day. She also loved to keep in contact with her large extended family in Arkansas, who often came to visit. She and Jerry would also often babysit the grandkids and great grandkids. For many years she was involved with the Senior Citizens club as their bookkeeper.
There is a quote from an unknown source about moms. It says, “Being a mama can be tough, but always remember in the eyes of your children, no one did it better than you”. That was our mom.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Tillamook Christian Center at 1 p.m.
