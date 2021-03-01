It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jonathan Keith Moreland on Feb. 18, 2021 at the age of 28.
Jonathan was born Feb. 26, 1992 in Portland and passed Feb. 18, 2021 in Hebo.
Jonathan is survived by his loving wife Amanda Moreland, sons Aiden Moreland, Gavin Darby, and Landen Darby.
Mother and Father Kensi and Chris Moreland; Father Brian Moreland; Sister Alisha Callaway.
Jonathan was the type of man who would help anyone and everyone he could. He cherished and loved his family.
He was loved by many and passed away much to soon. He will always be in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.