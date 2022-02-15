Johnney D. Dietrich

Johnney Duane Dietrich was born to Dorris Braden and Arnold Dietrich on October 19, 1949 in Tillamook, Oregon and passed away in Tillamook on February 3, 2022.
John graduated from Tillamook High School in l967 and was drafted into the army in 1969. He served in Vietnam from January 1970 till March 1971.
John worked for Crown Zellerbach until they closed their operation here in Tillamook. He then went on to work for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) until he retired in 2009. He volunteered many years for the Tillamook Rodeo and Tillamook County Fair. He enjoyed spending time in LaPine at the cabin he and Suzann built after retirement as well as traveling with their travel trailer and hunting in Eastern Oregon with a group of guys he went to highschool with. He loved having big family barbecues in the back yard and having everyone together.
John is survived by his wife Suzann, daughters Jennifer Guarcello (Bryan), and Jeannie Ellerbroek (Roy), all of Tillamook. Also by grandchildren Mackenzie Guarcello, Allie Guarcello, Hailey Ellerbroek and Seth Ellerbroek. John is also survived by brothers Leonard Brogden of Tillamook and Jon Ehlers of Pendleton, Oregon.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sharon and his brother Steven.
A private family burial was held on February 11th. A celebration of life may be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
