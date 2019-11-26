Johnie Murrel Lake, age 91, of Tillamook died on Sunday Nov. 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Tillamook Christian Center. Waud’s Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
