John was born Aug. 15, 1929 in The Dalles, Oregon. He died after a short illness at the age of 90.
John attended Linfield College, in McMinville , Oregon where he received his Bachelors of Science as well as his teaching endorsement. It was at Linfield where he met Bette Lawson, his future bride.
In 1955 John joined the US Navy he served six years active duty as a navigator/pilot. John continued to enjoy the love of flying as he built experimental aircraft, restored vintage aircraft, maintained his commercial pilot’s license and taught ground school for many years.
John returned to education and earned his Masters of Education at OSU and later a Doctorate of Education from the University of Idaho. John’s professional goals took him to Tillamook, Oregon where he was Principal of Tillamook High School from 1970 – 1983.
John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bette Blaser, their two children Jaye Johnson
(Lance), Jeff Blaser (Marla), and seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. John also has a surviving sister, Eileen Booker (Elon).
John was passionate about educating youth and affording them the opportunity to participate in athletics and activities that would help them reach their potential. He was a supporter and passionate about agriculture and was an honorary member of the Future Farmers of America.
A memorial service will be held Dec.9 at 11 a.m. at the Community Bible Church in Emmett, Idaho (120 E. 3rd St., Emmett, ID 83617). Internment service will be held at 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery with full honors.
